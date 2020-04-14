Lois Jean Boyer

FORMERLY OF HAMMOND, IN - Lois Jean Boyer, 81, formerly of Hammond, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at Baisch Nursing Home, De Soto, Missouri. She was born June 13, 1938 in Hammond, Indiana, to the late William A. Harris and Mildred H. Howe Harris.

Lois spent her life extending kindness to others through her years of work at Companion Care and Mount St. Joseph in Lake Zurich. She was also a devoted animal lover.

She is survived by her son, Michael Boyer of Hammond, IN, her daughter, Krista (David) Cooksey of Festus, MO, her sister, Kathleen (Jerry) Godshall of Highland, IN, and four grandchildren, Don Cooksey, Lauren Cooksey, Amanda (Jeremy) Hardin and Jon Boyer. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to an animal shelter of the donor's choice.