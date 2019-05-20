Lois M. Evans

GARY, IN (CALUMET TOWNSHIP) - Lois M. Evans age 84 of Gary (Calumet Township) passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019.

She is survived by her children; Linda Evans, Beverly (Billy) Arnold and Cathy (David) Sellers; grandchildren; Whalen (Nicole) Arnold, Jeffery (Jodie) Sellers, Nicholas (April) Arnold, Kyle (Christy) Sellers; great grandchildren; David Sellers, Peyton Arnold, Aiden Perez, Dylan Sellers, Jeweliet Sellers, Lillian Arnold and Evan Arnold; dearest best friend Roberta (Bobby) Strauch.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Ruth Grugel, husband James, brother Robert Grugel.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 3711 Ridge Road Highland, IN with Rev. David Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN.

Friends may meet with the family on Tuesday May 21, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Avenue Griffith.

Lois was a retired bus driver for Lake Central Schools for 32 years and she was an avid Cubs fan. Lois was a member of the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Highland and a Gold member of Gary Sportsman's Club.

For more information please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.