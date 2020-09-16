Lois Mae Nehrlich Soderquist

HAMMOND, IN - Lois Mae Nehrlich Soderquist, age 97, of Hammond, passed away on September 14, 2020. She was born in Evanston, IL on May 21 1923 to parents Arthur and Lena Nehrlich. After growing up in Evanston and graduating from Evanston Township High School and an education major of Northwestern University (1945); Lois married James M. Soderquist. After marriage, Lois and James lived in Galva, IL and moved to Hammond in 1950. In each location; she was a teacher. In 1967 Lois started teaching 1st grade at the Reavis School in Lansing, IL. Teaching young children was a true love of Lois'; she enjoyed seeing students learn to read. Lois was a truly special person who had many loves. She loved her family; including husband James of 50 years and two sons: David and Richard (both of Hammond). She encouraged and was encouraged by her sons; both loved her deeply. Her family also included two sisters and their husbands and families: Betty (George) Hitt and Lorraine (Robert) Wertz are all waiting to greet her in her new heavenly home. Betty and George had two children: Roger (Denise) Hitt and Susan (Larry) Langhoff. Lorraine and Robert had two daughters: Pam (Late Gary) Rohr and Bobbie Lou (Kenny) Krotry (both daughters live in OH).

Lois was preceded in death by her parents, beloved grandparents, her sisters and their husbands; and her beloved husband James. She had three passions in life: her husband James and sons David and Richard; and her students at Reavis School (where she taught for 27 years). She kept in touch with some for many years as the students developed careers of their own. The church; First United Evangelical Lutheran Church of Hammond was a love of Lois'. She made banners, was a circle leader of Naomi Circle, a Sunday School teacher, and leader of the Friendship Club. Church activities were always a priority with Lois. Lois was a long-time member of Church Women United; where she showed her love of the Lord; through CWU she met and was inspired by Celia Newcomb. Lois and her family delivered altar flowers to the sick and shut-ins for years. She felt this was a way of bringing a little of the Church to people not able to attend.

In addition to her family, her many friends at church, including former pastor Rev. Bassam Abdallah and his wife Katy. Lois had some special friends: Donna Behnke, Peggy Kawalek, and C. James Facklam-former principal- were all former Reavis School employees. Each gave support to Lois, visited when possible, and provided great comfort. Another special friend, a former member of First United and a retired teacher was Marcia King-who provided comfort in so many ways. Lois had two special caregivers: Mary Jo Peters and Nellie Lopez, who became friends. Lois and her family appreciated all Mary Jo and Nellie did for her.

Even when Lois could not do what she once did, she still found ways to serve her fellow human beings and the Lord. She would call members of her church to see how they were doing. It is hard to summarize a life of 97 years in a few words. Lois will be missed by those she knew. Scout leader, cook, sewer, crafter, special mother, aunt, devoted wife, loving daughter, caring teacher, special friend, child of God, active church member, always up for a challenge, sister, and neighbor are but a few of the terms that could be applied to Lois. Lois left the world a better place than she found it.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday September 16, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and also on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at First United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 6705 Hohman Ave., Hammond, IN with a service to follow. Interment will be at Concordia Cemetery Hammond, IN.

In lieu of flowers; memorials may be directed to her Church. Please visit www.burnskish.com to leave condolences.