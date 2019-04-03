Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Mae "Dody" (Holmes) Weber.

Lois "Dody" Mae Weber (nee Holmes)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Lois "Dody" Mae Weber (nee Holmes), age 91 years, of Schererville, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. She was known by her favored nickname, "Dody" since childhood. Lois was born in Blue Island, IL to Louis and Edna Holmes. She was the third born out of seven children, six girls and one boy. She was the last surviving sibling in her family. In her teens, she became a model and worked also as a secretary with a Chicago based firm. After marrying Thomas McCollum, she became a homemaker for 25 years, raising two children, Jeffrey and Linda. When her children were grown, she took a job in the banking industry for five years, followed by a position in sales with Marshall Fields retail store in Orland Park, IL, for nine years. Dody will be remembered for her devotion to family and friends above all, as well as her outgoing and friendly personality. In 1977, she married Harold Weber, and together they enjoyed golfing, bowling, entertaining, and going on cruises. She is especially known for her love of anything relating to daisies. Sunday mornings found her in church worship services, often volunteering her time teaching and in various activities. She is now in the presence of her beloved Savior.

Dody is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Ann Marie) McCollum, step-son, Marty (Judy) Weber, seven grandchildren: Christopher Morris, Stephen (Jane) Morris, Cole (Katie) McCollum, Lee McCollum, Marc McCollum, Arin McCollum, Greg Weber (and family), and seven great grandchildren: Josephine Morris, Caroline Morris, John Morris, Naomi Morris, Daniel Morris, Ephram McCollum and Emerie McCollum. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Sharon Vanderhyde.

Dody is preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Edna Holmes, two husbands: Thomas McCollum and Harold Weber, daughter, Linda (Danny) Barnes, step-daughter Diane Weber and Dody's six siblings: Marge (Hank) Tinken, Marian (Jack) Barthel, Gloria (Chuck) Papas, Joan (Gene) Dodoer, John Holmes, and Pat (Jim) Peloquin.

Visitation will be on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Avenue, Munster, IN. Interment will be private. For online memorial viewing, visit www.kishfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area at www.hospicecalumet.org.