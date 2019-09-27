Lois Noblitt Tritle (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church
Obituary
Lois Noblitt Tritle

ORLEANS, IN/VALPARAISO, IN - Lois Noblitt Tritle, 90, formerly of Orleans, IN, passed away on September 23, 2019 in Valparaiso, IN. She was born August 25, 1929, the daughter of James Ralph Noblitt and Beryle (McFall) Noblitt in Orleans, IN. She married Harold Vance Tritle, her high school sweetheart, on April 9, 1950. A son, John Michael was born to Harold and Lois on September 27, 1956. A second son, Allen Ray was stillborn on June 4, 1959. She is survived by her son, John (Madonna) Tritle of Valparaiso, IN, two grandsons: Dr. Benjamin Tritle (Lauren Ahrens, Fiance) of Cleveland Ohio and Dr. Brandon Tritle and Liz Eshelman of Salt Lake City, Utah. Also Lauren's two children: Kaiya and Kage and a sister-in-law, Dorthea Heldman of Orleans, IN. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Harold and son, Allen. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Published in The Times on Sept. 27, 2019
