Lois Patricia "Pat" Hewlett

LANSING, IL - Lois Patricia "Pat" Hewlett age 88 of Lansing, IL passed away April 13, 2020. Survived by son Greg Erikson, of California, daughter Karen (Frank) Mantz of Arizona, sister Betty Moran, granddaughter Alexis Erikson, numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband Robert Hewlett, and parents Addison and Mildred McPike, Close friend and partner of the late Keith Keilman.

Pat loved gardening and playing her piano and organ.

There will be no services. A private memorial will be held at a later date by the immediate family.