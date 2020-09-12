1/
Lois Rosemary (Perrin) Riley
Lois Rosemary Riley (nee Perrin)

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Lois Rosemary Riley (nee Perrin), age 84 of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

Lois is survived by her husband Gerald of 64 years; four children: Gerald Riley, Jr., Eileen (Bruce) Brumm, Mary (Tim) Rausch, Kevin (Melanie) Riley; nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Lois worked as a tele-typist for over 25 years for Sears in River Oaks. She was a member of The Ladies of Coronata of Calumet City. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Sunday, September 13, 2020 for a Memorial Visitation from 1:00-3:00 P.M. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 P.M. from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. James Meade officiating. She will later be laid to rest at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Logansport, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude. Please remember, due to recently enacted state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending her visitation and service. Please bring a mask and maintain social distance.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.



Published in The Times on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
SEP
13
Memorial service
03:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
1-219-980-9070
September 11, 2020
