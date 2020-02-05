Lois W. Harvey

CROWN POINT, IN - Lois W. Harvey of Crown Point, IN passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born October 13,1933 and was a 1951 graduate of Center Twp. High School, Rogersville, PA and a 1955 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. will be held on February 8, 2020 at Bethel Church - Crown Point, IN with Pastor Gary Butler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.burnsfuneral.com