Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Bethel Church
10202 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:30 AM
Bethel Church
10202 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Lois W. Harvey

CROWN POINT, IN - Lois W. Harvey of Crown Point, IN passed away on January 25, 2020. She was born October 13,1933 and was a 1951 graduate of Center Twp. High School, Rogersville, PA and a 1955 graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Indiana, PA.

Visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 11:30 a.m. will be held on February 8, 2020 at Bethel Church - Crown Point, IN with Pastor Gary Butler officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Church, 10202 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Feb. 5, 2020
