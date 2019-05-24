Lora Ann Knight-Hartog

In Loving Memory of Lora Ann Knight-Hartog. On May 24th, 2018 Heaven gained another Angel. We lost a precious part of our family. Today as you celebrate your first Anniversary in Heaven, our Hearts remain heavy with the reality of your loss. It still doesn't seem possible that you have been gone a year, seems like only yesterday. You were taken from us in a blink of an eye, we didn't have time to say goodbye. We still long to see you walking through that door, listen to hear your voice, so full of Love and energy. Your loss is unbearable at times, but our memories will keep you alive forever.

God had a special plan for you, no one understood the reasons, he took you away, so quickly, and we never will. We do find comfort in knowing you're in Heaven, rejoicing with Daddy, Geary, Richard, and the rest of the family, all gone to soon. We're sure you meet them all with open arm, and Heaven hasn't been quite the same since. Your love of talking, will live on forever.

You enriched so many lives here on earth, with your kind words, your thoughtfulness and love. You were that friend a friend wanted to be. Always there to listen, lend advice, or a helping hand.

Life can never be the same without you. We're extremely grateful to have been part of your life.

Until we meet again on the other side.

Love, Your Family