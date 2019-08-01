Loraine M. Reed (1928 - 2019)
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Loraine M. Reed

VALPARAISO, IN - Loraine M. Reed, 91, of Valparaiso passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019. She was born June 9, 1928 in Monroe County, Wisconsin to Otto and Jessie (Samson) Peterson. Loraine served as librarian at Parkview and Central Elementary Schools for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and their Esther Circle, and the String-a-Long Quilt Guild.

On August 19, 1950 she married William R. Reed who survives along with their children, Peggy Reed of Chesterton and Paul (Diana) Reed of Valparaiso, brother, Ken Peterson of Michigan and grandchildren, Grant and Claire Reed. She was preceded in death by her brothers Melvin & Merlin Peterson.

A visitation will be held Monday from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO, with funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. and burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Valparaiso Kiwanis Foundation.

Published in The Times on Aug. 1, 2019
