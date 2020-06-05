Loran Dean Rosenow
1947 - 2020
Loran Dean Rosenow

VALPARAISO, IN - Loran Dean Rosenow, 73 of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. He was born April 5, 1947 in Manistee, MI to Virgil and Edna (Truex) Rosenow.

Loran was a graduate of Valparaiso University with a degree in Business Administration. He spent much of his professional career as Branch Manager for Ticor Title Company where he was acknowledged by lawyers and realtors "to know more about title work than anyone." An avid bowler at one time and a bridge player, Loran was a passionate golfer and spent as much time on the golf course as he possibly could, taking trips to top golf courses around the US and even one memorable trip to Scotland. For over 20 years he looked forward to his annual golfing trip to Bear Lake, MI with his golfing buddies. He was a member of Valparaiso Country Club, Youche Country Club and Pheasant Valley Country Club. During the 1980's he was Club Champion for a year at Pheasant Valley CC.

Loran is survived by his brother Dennis (Dianne) Rosenow; his sister Judy (Robert) Dluzen; nieces and nephews, Joseph, Robin, and James Dluzen, Donald Rosenow and Danielle Nelson. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private Family Services were held with cremation at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society or the VNA Hospice of NWI.



Published in The Times on Jun. 5, 2020.
