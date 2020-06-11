Lorene Monk

VALPARAISO, IN -

Lorene Monk, 97, died peacefully at home after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimers. (Marjorie) Lorene Bullard Monk, born April 6, 1923, in Raymond, Illinois. The daughter of Florence Olive Gilbert Bullard (deceased at 98), teacher and bookkeeper, and John Henry Harrison Bullard (deceased at 66), a John Deere farm implement salesman and sister of Thelma Liotta Bullard (deceased at 91). Lorene married Clarence Burleigh Monk Jr (deceased at 85) in 1946. Lorene is survived by their three children: Linda Leigh Monk (67), Julia Florence Monk (65) and John Clarence Monk (61).

Lorene received her teaching degree from University of Illinois Champagne Urbana in 1945 and she later refreshed at Purdue University and Ball State University in the 1970's. She held teaching positions after graduation from U of I and later in life at ITT Business School. Upon retirement from ITT, Lorene managed the accounts for her son's business, GM Development, Valparaiso.

Lorene was not only a mother, an educator and business manager, she was also an accomplished keyboardist. Throughout her life she used her musical gifts at the piano and organ for fellowship at the church and with her family.

Lorene was dedicated to the church, most recently a member of First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso. She was a Sunday school teacher and a church summer camp counselor as well.

She volunteered where she would be most helpful through church activities, League of Women's Voters, March of Dimes, First Presbyterian Resale Shop and neighbors in need.

Lorene, an excellent home maker, was always there for her family.

Lorene loved solving word puzzles, watching Elvis movies, reading the Bible, playing Scrabble, sewing clothes and winning card games. She made the best deviled eggs, potato salad and meatloaf. And she never ate fish or seafood in her entire life.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10:00 AM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd, Valparaiso with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please donate in the name of Lorene Monk to Alzheimer's Association Greater Indiana Chapter.