Loretta A. (Grabarczyk) Borowski

Service Information
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL
60633
(773)-646-1133
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Florian Church
Obituary
Loretta A. Borowski (nee Grabarczyk)

HEGEWISCH, IL - Loretta A. Borowski (nee Grabarczyk), age 90, late of Hegewisch, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward Borowski. Loving mother of Daniel (Chris) Borowski, Gary (Renee) Borowski and Janice Ringo. Caring grandmother of Jason and Justin (Danielle) Ringo, Tim and Tyler Borowski. Proud great grandmother of Parker Marie Ringo, mother-in-law of Michael Ringo. Caring sister of Del (Norbert) Lewandowski. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Frank and Adeline Grabarcyzk.

In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations can be made in memory of Loretta to a .

Funeral Services 9:00 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 to St. Florian Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Sunday, December 22, 2019.

(773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com
Published in The Times on Dec. 21, 2019
