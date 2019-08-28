Loretta A. (Zielaskowski) Laucis (1922 - 2019)
  • "Mrs. Loretta Laucis was a friendly, caring, and loving..."
    - Michael Orr
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-923-7800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kuiper Funeral Home
9039 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN 46322
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
3025 Highway Ave.
Highland, IN
Loretta A. Laucis (nee Zielaskowski)

PLYMOUTH, IN - Loretta A. Laucis (nee Zielaskowski), age 97, of Plymouth, IN, formerly of Highland, IN passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. James Dvorscak officiating. Entombment will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Friday, August 30, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (prayer service 5:00 p.m.) at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. Please visit: www.kuiperfh.com.


Published in The Times on Aug. 28, 2019
Highland, IN   (219) 923-7800
