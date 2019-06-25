Loretta A. Malone

LANSING, IL - Loretta A. Malone, age 79 of Lansing, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019. She was born in Chicago on December 11, 1939. Loretta is survived by her sister: Arlene (Edward) Cunningham of New Lenox, IL; brother: William (Mary Ann) Malone of Mokena, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents: Benjamin and Catherine Malone.

Friends are invited to visit with Loretta's family on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 AM at St. John Catholic Church, 301 S. Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, IL. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at 10:00 AM. Loretta will be laid to rest in Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Chicago. Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home has been entrusted with Loretta's arrangements.

Loretta taught in the Chicago Public School system for many years. She earned a B.A. from St. Xavier University and a Masters Degree in Mathematics from the Illinois Institute of Technology. She was also an avid Bridge player.