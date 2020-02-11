Loretta (Cuellar) Barba

Guest Book
  • "I was saddened to hear of your Mom's passing. Please know..."
    - Martha Ostoich Teshich
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
Service Information
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL
60419
(708)-841-2300
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thornridge Funeral Home
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue
Dolton, IL 60419
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Germaine Church,
4240 W. 98th St
Oak Lawn, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Germaine Church
4240 W. 98th St
Oak Lawn, IL
Obituary
Loretta Barba (nee Cuellar)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Loretta Barba (nee Cueller), age 86, late of South Holland and formerly of South Deering, passed away February 8, 2020. Loving mother of Steve (Frances) Barba, Michele "Mickey" (Tom) Polewski, Debbie (Mike) Kopec, Laura Vera, Shay (Loral) Monson and Pam Barba. Devoted grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 35 and great great grandmother of three. Dearest sister of Albert Jr., Arthur (Millie), Henry, Alfred (Mary) and the late Frank (Alyce) Cueller. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many friends.

Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks north of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland. Lying-in-state Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY AT St. Germaine Church, 4240 W. 98th St., Oak Lawn. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. 708-841-2300 or thornridgefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times on Feb. 11, 2020
