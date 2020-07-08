Loretta J. Heinrich (nee Orzel)

DYER, IN - Loretta J. Heinrich (nee Orzel), age 88, of Dyer, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away July 1, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital.

She grew up in Calumet City and married Charles Heinrich on August 19, 1950. Loretta was a Crossing Guard in Calumet City for years and also catered weddings with Elsie and Irene Maydu. She was involved in the PTA at Lincoln School.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Stella (nee Szalonek) Orzel; husband, Charles; brothers and their spouses: Stanley (Rita) Orzel, Richard Orzel, Daniel (Irene) Orzel, Eugene (Rose) Orzel, Robert Orzel, Ronald (Lorrie) Orzel and James Orzel.

Loretta is survived by her children: Patricia (Frank) Galati of Portage, Nancy Thompson of North Judson, Karen Heinrich of Schererville, David (Kathy) Heinrich of Beecher, Lawrence (fiancé Robin Lawson) of Jacksonville, FL, and Thomas (Nancy) Heinrich; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Sue Ann Orzel and June Franiak; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. from Castle Hill Funeral Home: 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 to St. Andrew the Apostle Church for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Thursday from 3-7 p.m. and Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

