Lori Ann Nicksic
1956 - 2020
Lori Ann Nicksic

BLOOMINGTON, IN - Lori Ann Nicksic, age 64, passed away peacefully at her home in Bloomington, IN on June 13, 2020. Lori was born on March 12, 1956 in East Chicago, IN to George and Adeline (Bednar) Nicksic.

Lori is survived by her loving son Alexander Nicksic-Goodall of Indianapolis, IN, brothers Ronald (Frances Turner) Nicksic of Williston, VT and Timothy (Charlotte) Nicksic of Waterford, WI, and six nieces and one nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Fred Nicksic.

Lori attended Holy Trinity Croatian school in East Chicago and graduated from Highland High School in 1974. She received her B.S. in nursing from Indiana University.

A celebration of life was held for her on June 22,2020 at Bryan Park in Bloomington.



Published in The Times on Jul. 31, 2020.
