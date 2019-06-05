Lori Ellen "Sissy" Everett

VALPARAISO, IN - Lori Ellen "Sissy" Everett, 54 of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was born May 22, 1965 in Valparaiso to Samuel and Nancy (Brady) Lahti. Lori graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1983 and made her career as a Server at Broadway Cafe until they closed in 2018, and then moved to Round the Clock. She loved her critters, especially her chickens, and beloved chow-chows, Chew and Moo. Lori was a welcoming hostess for all of the family holiday parties, and there was nothing she would rather do than be with her family. She will be remembered for her sassy personality and her ability to make everyone laugh. Lori will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

On April 24, 2007 in Las Vegas, Lori married Eric Everett, who survives, along with children: Edward Anthony (Kayla Reedy) Sulich of Valparaiso, Austin Michael Sulich of Valparaiso, Kristin Sulich of Valparaiso, Jack Everett of Los Angeles; grandchildren: Cole Sulich, Eliza Reedy, Luna Sulich; mother, Nancy Baxter; siblings: Delinda (Craig) Schenker, Robyn (Thomas) Frailey, Deborah McCarty, Samuel Lahti, Matthew (Victoria) Lahti, Laura Everett; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, and her maternal grandparents: Edward and Helen Brady.

A visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 PM. Cremation to follow at Angelcrest Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Porter County Animal Shelter or a .