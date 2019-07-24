Lori Lynn Shearon (nee Van Buskirk)

LEBANON, IL - Lori Lynn Shearon (nee Van Buskirk), age 63, of Lebanon, IL, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at home.

Lori is survived by three daughters: Emily (Jason) Throm, Abigail (James) Murphy, and Grace Shearon (partner Nathan Rujawitz); grandson, Corbin; and former husband, Michael Shearon; her mother, Marilyn Van Buskirk; and three brothers: Mark (Kathy) Van Buskirk, Michael (Tracy) Van Buskirk, and Matthew Van Buskirk; as well as nieces Kathryn, Olivia, Emma, and Hannah. Lori loved reading, gardening, flowers, and the Cubs. She graduated from Gavit High School in Hammond, IN in 1974, and received her degree from Wishard Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis, IN in 1977. As a working military wife, she served as an ER nurse in Alamogordo, NM and Waukegan, IL, and as a pediatric ER nurse in Dayton, OH. Lori shifted her career focus to home health after arriving in O'Fallon, IL in 1985, starting out as a nurse for Kimberly Quality Care and working her way through several acquisitions to ultimately become Director of Clinical Services. Desiring a return to hands-on care, she concluded her nursing career at O'Fallon Health Care in O'Fallon, IL. In recent times, Lori derived much joy from taking care of longtime close family friend, Tommy Henry.

Visitation will be on Monday, July 29, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 12:00 PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM. Lori will be laid to rest next to her father, Robert Van Buskirk, at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery, 555 S. Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Lori's name to Ronald McDonald House or Trinity Services of Southwest Illinois.

Sign Lori's online guestbook and view directions at GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.