Lori Marie Talevski (nee DeLafosse)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lori Marie Talevski (nee DeLafosse) age 40 of Crown Point passed away on Wednesday December 4, 2019.

She is survived by her father Thomas (Rasa) DeLafosse, sister; Lisa (Paul) Bjegovic, loving companion; Jim Hand, aunt; Carol Boyle, uncle; Peter DeLafosse, and numerous cousins.

Lori was preceded in death by her mother; Patricia DeLafosse.

Memorial services will be private. Inurnment will be at Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Hammond. Friends may meet with the family on Wednesday December 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. 45th Ave., Griffith.

Lori was employed with Lincoln Shine Dental in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Lake Central High School, Class of 1997 and was a graduate of Indiana University Dental Hygiene, Class of 2013.

Lori was an avid animal lover and volunteer with the Chicago Animal Control and multiple other animal rescues.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Livelikeroo.org.

