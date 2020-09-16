1/1
Lorine Bronas
Lorine Bronas

HAMMOND, IN - Lorine Bronas, age 93, of Hammond, passed away on April 24, 2020, to be with the Lord. She was a longtime resident of Hammond, and a devoted member of the Hessville Baptist Church. Lorine leaves behind four children, Larry (Neenah) Bronas, Rose Basden, Pamela (David) Childers, and Margaret (late Kevin) Kosarko; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great grandson. Lorine was preceded in death by her husband Orville.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hessville Baptist Church, 6423 Arizona Ave., Hammond, with a Memorial Visitation held one hour before, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Lorine was a very devoted mother, and loved being with her grandchildren. She loved gardening, cooking, and going to church, being with her Missionary Group, and helping her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions to the Hessville Baptist Church would be appreciated.



Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hessville Baptist Church
SEP
19
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Hessville Baptist Church
