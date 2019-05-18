Lorraine A. James

DYER, IN - Lorraine Andrea James, "Busia", age 84, of Dyer passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved children and grandchildren on May 4, 2019. Preceded in death by devoted husband of 59 years, Thomas E. James; infant son Eric; parents; Ann and Andrew Rakoczy; brother William A. Rakoczy; parents-in-law; Thomas and Marie James; brother-in-law William H. James; daughter-in-law Lorene A. James.

She is survived by her seven children: Cheryl (Greg) Cecil of Noblesville, IN, Thomas D. (late Lorene) James of Cedar Lake, Andrew G. (Susan) James of Crown Point, Richard B. James, of Dyer, Joni (Dwayne) Moehl, of Rockwall, TX, Pamela S. (Timothy Randolph) James, of Indianapolis, and Mary Beth (Nena) James, of Indianapolis; 22 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers Robert (Diana) Rakoczy, of South Bend; Richard (Mary) Rakoczy, of Highland; brother-in-law Richard F. (late Marge) James, of Dyer; sisters-in-law Betty (late Charles) Waligura, of Valparaiso; Kate (late William) James of Martinsville; 11 nieces and nephews; beloved pets Brody and Kacia.

Lorraine was born in Whiting, Indiana in 1935. She attended Sacred Heart Middle School and Clark High School in Whiting before graduating from Dyer Central in 1952. Lorraine met the love of her life, Tom James, and in 1955 they began their life as husband and wife. Before she became a full-time homemaker and stay-at-home Mom, Lorraine was an employee of United Boiler in Hammond, IN and also spent time working as a telephone operator. A devout Catholic, Lorraine was an active member of St. Joseph's Parish in Dyer and a founding member of St. Maria Goretti's Church, also in Dyer, where she was a member of the Funeral Choir, assisted in Housekeeping of the Rectory and humbly served as Eucharistic Minister. Lorraine's hobbies included sewing, gardening, reading and playing the piano, but cooking and baking were her true passions. Her fondness for collecting cookbooks and watching the Food Network was only rivaled by her intense love and dedication to her family. She truly enjoyed being a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend--but nothing gave her more joy that being "Busia" to her grandchildren.

Catholic Mass was held at Holy Name Church in Cedar Lake, IN. Interment at Chapel Lawn Memory Gardens, Schererville, IN. BURDAN FUNERAL HOME of Cedar Lake in charge of arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com