Lorraine A. Malone

GRIFFITH, IN - Lorraine A. Malone age 61 of Griffith passed away on Monday September 23, 2019. She is survived by her sons: Edmund Sean, Steven Joseph and Robert Patrick; siblings: Michael (Pea-ah) Strauss, Carolyn Cardon, and Timothy (Ella) Strauss; sister-in-law, Lora (John) Wagner Jr.; and by her four nieces and six nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Michael and Anne Strauss, and by her husband Patrick.

Funeral services will be held on Friday September 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Mary Catholic Church 535 N. Broad Street, Griffith with Fr. Theodore Mens celebrating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville. Friends may meet with the family on Thursday September 26, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 912 W. 45th Avenue in Griffith.

Lorraine was an Army Veteran. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Altar and Rosary Society, a Eucharistic Minster, Lector, and RCIA instructor. She was also a member of the Griffith Special Events Committee. Lorraine enjoyed collecting dolls and she loved reading mystery novels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Lake County Public Library in Lorraine's memory.

