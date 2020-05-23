Lorraine C. (Drozinski) Letica
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine C. Letica (nee Drozinski) CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine C. Letica (nee Drozinski), age 91, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Donaldson, IN, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at St. Anthony Majestic Care from complications of Alzheimer's Disease. Lorraine is survived by her children: Michael (Candy) Letica, Rita (Larry) Lehocky, Susan (Keith) Bricker, and Lucy (Gary) Tanksley; grandchildren: Heather, Jenny, Sean, David and Rob; and eight great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bartul; parents: Frances and Leo Drozinski; daughter, Barbara Letica; sisters: Amelia (Andrew) Kovacik, Evelyn (Walter) Bulatovich, Virginia (Paul) Halas; and brother, Edward (Cecil) Grohoski. Lorraine was born December 22, 1928 in East Chicago, IN. She married Bart on April 24, 1948. Lorraine was proud to be a homemaker and mom. She enjoyed organic gardening, sewing, quilting, crocheting, making things for the church bazaar, puzzles, watching movies and making poppy seed cake for family gatherings. Lorraine was at St. Anthony Village in the Memory Card Unit for over two years. The Care Team Members have become extended family. In the time of COVID-19, when family members couldn't be with her, an extended family member was by her side. Our hearts are filled with gratitude for Lorraine's Care Team Members. "To my siblings: I got the last cookie out of the cookie jar. I won all the toys! But, toward the end it wasn't fun because there wasn't anyone to share with because all of you were gone." Private Graveside Services have been entrusted to Geisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Hebron, IN. Lorraine will be laid to rest at Hebron Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to the Greater Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org/indiana To view and/or sign Lorraine's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-996-2821.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Hebron
624 N. Main St.
Hebron, IN 46341
(219) 996-2821
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved