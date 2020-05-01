Lorraine E. "Lorry" (Bystrzycki) Davis
1927 - 2020
Lorraine E. "Lorry" Davis (nee Bystrzycki) WHITING, IN - Lorraine E. "Lorry" Davis, 92 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital, Crown Point. She was the beloved wife for 69 years of the late Richard L. "Dick" Davis who passed away January 5, 2018; loving mother of Richard B. (Gloria) Davis, Dirck (Deborah) Davis, Alison (Tom) Bercik and the late Druanne Davis; cherished grandmother of Carrie (Steven) Tisckos, Kelly Davis, Chase and Blake Davis; adoring great grandma of Veronica, Olivia, Kira and Joe; dear sister-in-law of Jolene (late Gene) Le Claire; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Jean Jezior and Mary Rogers, and four brothers, Edward, Theadore, Edwin and Louis Bystrzycki. A Celebration of Lorraine's Life will be held announced at a future date, there was no visitation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed online at www.baranfh.com. Lorry Davis was born on September 23, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Roman and Helen Bystrzycki. She was a graduate of Bowen High School, Chicago, Class of 1945 and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a devoted member of St. Mary's Assumption Byzantine Catholic Church, Whiting, St. Mary's Altar, Rosary and Sacred Heart Society and the Daughters of Isabella. Lorry and her late husband Dick owned and operated Draperies by Lorraine for over 30 years. She was also a retiree of the Hammond Water Dept. with a service of 20 years. Lorry was active in the Hammond Democratic Precinct Organization and was a judge at the polls for many years. She was a volunteer at the Hammond-Whiting Care Center, receiving their volunteer of the year award seven times and enjoyed playing UNO with her club ladies. Devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting Food Pantry, P.O. Box 591, Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400


Published in The Times on May 1, 2020.
