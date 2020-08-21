Lorraine Hatala

MUNSTER, IN - It is with great sadness that the family of Lorraine Hatala, a resident of Munster, IN announces her passing on August 15, 2020 at the age of 76. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Terri Briganti, grandson Edward (Rachel) Briganti, and numerous nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Lorraine was preceded in death by her loving husband Wally Hatala, sister Ella Kirin and brother Edward Demko.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest St. John Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Friends are invitied to visit with Lorraine's family on Sunday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Lincoln Ridge Funeral Home.

Lorraine dedicated her life to caring for her family. Not only did she open her home and life to all her family but also befriended anyone who needed a warm shoulder to lean on. She was always willing to help in any way she could. She enjoyed shopping and decorating to make her home warm and inviting to all. She loved spending her summers at the pool with all her pool friends. She enjoyed going to the theater and concerts and loved to travel. She enjoyed many cruises and vacations with her husband and family. Lorraine had a loving heart and strong faith. She was happiest living her life surrounded by and caring for those she loved. She will be greatly missed by all.

COVID-19 protocol masks and social distancing will be required.