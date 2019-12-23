Lorraine M. Rearick

HOBART, IN - Lorraine M. Rearick, age 95, of Hobart, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 19, 2019 at her daughter's home. She was born on June 24, 1924 in Chicago, IL to the late Walter H. and Ruby G. (nee Solen) Anderson. On July 21, 1945 Lorraine married the love of her life, the late Carl J. Rearick at St. Bridget Church in Hobart. Lorraine was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was a former member of St. Bridget Church, St. Anne Confraternity, Sigma Upsilon Alpha PI Sorority, and was a 1942 Hobart High School Graduate. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.

Lorraine is survived by her five sons, Leonard, Walter, Timothy, Ronald and James Rearick; daughter, Beverly (Frank) Piunti; nine grandchildren, Kyle (Kelley), Jonathon (Courtny), Ryan (Kelly), James (Rachel), Marianne (Ryan), Laura (Dan), Libby (Grant), Kelsie and Jacob, 12 great-grandchildren; two special cousins, Joanie and Gloria; special friend, who she volunteered with at Meals on Wheels, Betty Bodnar and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl; infant son, Edward, her parents and brother, William C. Anderson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lorraine's memory to the VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street Valparaiso, IN 46383.

A Mass of Christian burial will begin with 9:15 a.m. prayers Friday, December 27, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, 600 W. Old Ridge Road Hobart, IN 46342 and process to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station for a 10:00 a.m. Mass with Rev. David Kime officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Portage. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.