Lorraine Marie Parratt (nee Brajkovich)

LANSING, IL - Lorraine Marie Parratt (nee Brajkovich), age 80, of Lansing, Illinois passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, Indiana. Those left to mourn her passing and to cherish her memory include brothers: John A. (late Barbara A.) Brajkovich Jr. of Chicago, IL, George (late Theodora R.) Brajkovich of Whiting, IN, Lawrence (Sue E.) Brajkovich of West Columbia, SC, Robert (Candice D.) Brajkovich of Whiting, IN; sisters: Joan A. (Mike E. Sr.) Baker of Bloomington, IN, Rosemary A. Thayer of Chicago, IL, Aunt, Rose (late Joseph) Dudzik of Hammond, IN, special friend, Thomas Skees of Highland, IN and her buddy, Hercules. Lorraine was a loving and caring aunt to all of her 22 nephews and nieces, including goddaughters, Joy Ann Brajkovich of Valparaiso, IN and Melisa Hidalgo of Munster, IN, 41 grand nephews and nieces, one of which was born ten days prior to Lorraine's unfortunate demise and 17 great grand nephews and nieces, 2 of which were born within 11 days prior to her untimely passing.

Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, George William Parratt; parents John Joseph Sr. and Estella Louise (nee Dudzik) Brajkovich; sisters: Janelle (late James A.) Enright, Sandra A. (late Michael A.) Smich; and nephews: Joseph A. Brajkovich, Dale E. Sanders; and godson and nephew, Larry D. Enright.

Lorraine was born January 7, 1940 in East Chicago, IN. She was a 1958 graduate of James H. Bowen High School in Chicago, IL. She was a retail business owner and in later years was a restaurant hostess, but her family and her faith were most important in her life.

A private graveside service will be held by invitation at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Calumet City, IL at a future date.

Donations in the memory of Lorraine Parratt may be made to any of the three charities of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago founded by Venerable Mother Theresa Dudzik, a maternal relation to Lorraine and family. Donations may be made online to www.franciscancommunities.org helping the elderly and orphans, www.madonnascholars.org granting Catholic high school scholarships to girls, www.stjudehouse.org helping victims of domestic violence. Donations by mail may be made to Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, Development Department, 11500 Theresa Drive, Lemont, IL. 60439

Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. Hebrews 5. (Lorraine's favorite bible verse.)