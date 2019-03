Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LORRAINE SUDA.

Lorraine Suda

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LORRAINE SUDA MY DEAR WIFE, OUR MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER ON HER 4TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN

12/14/1932 - 3/15/2015 Time slips by and life goes on, but from our hearts you're never gone. We think about you always, we talk about you too, we have so many memories, but we wish we still had you. All our love all our lives, Your Husband, Andrew, Children and Grandchildren.