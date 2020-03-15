Lorraine Suda

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MY DEAR WIFE, OUR DEAR MOTHER AND DEAR GRANDMOTHER ON HER 5TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN.

12/14/1932 - 3/15/2015

They say there is a reason, They say that time will heal, But neither time nor reason, Will change the way we feel, For no-one knows the heartache, that lies behind our smiles, No-one knows how many times, We broke down and cried, We want to tell you something So there won't be any doubt, You're so wonderful to think of, But so hard to be without. All our love all our lives, Your Husband, Andrew, Children and Grandchildren.