Lorraine Sue Henshaw (nee Fredman)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lorraine Sue Henshaw (nee Fredman), age 76, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Lorraine is survived by her children: Caroline (Richard) Siegel and Bonnie (William Jr.) Stolz; grandchildren: Gina (Timothy Jr.) Moran, Vincent Westgate, Strafford Westgate IV, Allison Stolz, Andrew Stolz, great-grandchildren: Madelyn and Timothy Moran III; step-mother: Shirley Fredman; and sister: Bonnie (Art) Ingalls. She was preceded death by her father: Eric Fredman; and mother: Alice Blackburn.

Lorraine was a member of Southlake Fundamental Baptist Church and was a true disciple of the Lord, never disconnected with God and loved everyone. She was retired from Little Company of Mary Hospital and Vice-President of the Resident Council at St. Anthony Nursing Home. Lorraine was a professional clown, known as "Big Red" for many years, was an avid Cubs fan, and loved fishing.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Funeral Service at 5:00 PM with Pastor Mark Promnitz officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: Fishing Has No Boundaries, Inc. To view directions and sign Lorraine's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com- (219) 663-2500.