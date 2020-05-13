Lorraine V. (Wozniakowski) Tropper
Lorraine V. Tropper (nee Wozniakowski) EAST SIDE/SOUTH CHICAGO - Lorraine V. Tropper (nee Wozniakowski), age 93, passed away May 11, 2020. Lorraine spent all most of her life on the East Side/South Chicago area. She spent her days at Calumet Park when she was growing up, and spent many years as an adult working for the Chicago Park District at Calumet and Mann parks. She was a graduate of Bowen High School and DePaul University, and a longtime active member of the Church of Annunciata and member of the Secular Servite's of Mary. She is survived by her loving children: Lynn (Ronnie) Cavalier and Bill Tropper; grandchildren: Julie (Matt) Tumey and Ryan Tropper, and great grandchildren: Owen Tumey and Elia Tumey. She was preceded in death by her daughter Lorelee Tropper, and granddaughter Jennifer Martin. Due to the current pandemic services for Lorraine will be held privately for the family. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. 773-731-2749 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.


Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
