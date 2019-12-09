Lorraine Viers Steuer (nee Fischer)

Lorraine Viers Steuer (nee Fischer), age 89, of Crown Point, IN passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Lorraine is survived by children: Cole (Linda) Viers, Coleen Viers, Craig Viers, Herb (Kelly) Steuer and Jim (Nancy) Steuer; grandchildren: Chris, Chelsea, Meghan, Drew, Allie, Dave, Lee, Kara, Nicole and Angie; and several great-grandchildren. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husbands: Donald Viers and Arnold Steuer; parents: Walter and Helen Fischer; and brother, Leslie Fischer.

Lorraine was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Crown Point and worked as a bookkeeper at Taft Jr. High School in Crown Point for over 30 years. She loved gardening, watching college sports and was an avid Cubs fan.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTER, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM. Private burial will take place at Maplewood Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Lorraine's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation.

Sign Lorraine's online guestbook and view directions at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com – (219) 663-2500.