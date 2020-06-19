Lothar W. Rey

DeMOTTE, IN - Lothar W. Rey, 81 of DeMotte, formerly of Merrillville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point, IN. He was born to the late Alois and Erna (Hurst) Rey in Hockenheim, Germany on April 22, 1939.

In 1953 he immigrated to the United States with his brother to join the rest of their family. A High School graduate of Froebel in Gary, IN, Lothar went on to serve his country honorably in the United States Marine Corp. from July 1957 until July 1960. Shortly there after he married, Violet Sorchevich on May 20, 1961.

Lothar's family describes him as a very loyal employee who worked for Wonder Bread for 40 years. He was an avid reader and was quite the handy man around the house. Lothar liked to vacation and spend time with his family. A very special trip was taken by Violet and Lothar to his hometown in Germany to learn about his childhood. His family will forever miss him.

Lothar leaves behind his loving wife of 59 years, Violet Rey; four boys, Eric (Andrea) Rey, Kurt (Michelle) Rey, Jeff Rey, James Rey; grandchildren, Krystel (Andy) Lelito, Kara Rey, Lindsey Rey, Joey Hughes, Lucas (Emily) Rey, Jennifer Rey, Emily Rey; brother, Alois (Erna) Rey; sister, Irene (Allen) Weston; along with many dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Erna Rey; grandson, James Tate Hughes; and sister, Ursula Rey.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A funeral service to honor Lothar will take place the following morning on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 10:00 AM followed by a burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pastor David Adams will be officiating.

