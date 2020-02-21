Lottie M. (Jawor) Tatarczuch

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lottie M. (Jawor) Tatarczuch.
Service Information
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN
46307
(121)-966-34302
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE - Crown Point
811 E. Franciscan Drive
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Lottie M. Tatarczuch (nee Jawor)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lottie M. Tatarczuch (nee Jawor), age 94 of Crown Point, formerly of Warsaw, IN and Roseland-Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Pat (Al Zydlewski) Sadula; two granddaughters: Lori Ann (Bill) Mosel, Debra Ann Buffington; two great-grandkids: Ashley and Alex Mosel; two brothers: Gerald E. (Lois H.) Jawor, Walter S. (Donna) Jawor; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Tatarczuch; son Frank Tatarczuch, Jr., and sister Bernice Pocius.

Lottie attended Fenger High School in Roseland, IL. She worked at Continental Can Co., Avalon Welding Co., Jawor Catering/Village Club in Calumet Park, IL, and lastly at Da-Lite Screen Co. in Warsaw, IN until she was 75 years old. She was a hard-working woman who took great care of her family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.
Published in The Times on Feb. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.