Lottie M. Tatarczuch (nee Jawor)

CROWN POINT, IN - Lottie M. Tatarczuch (nee Jawor), age 94 of Crown Point, formerly of Warsaw, IN and Roseland-Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Pat (Al Zydlewski) Sadula; two granddaughters: Lori Ann (Bill) Mosel, Debra Ann Buffington; two great-grandkids: Ashley and Alex Mosel; two brothers: Gerald E. (Lois H.) Jawor, Walter S. (Donna) Jawor; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Frank Tatarczuch; son Frank Tatarczuch, Jr., and sister Bernice Pocius.

Lottie attended Fenger High School in Roseland, IL. She worked at Continental Can Co., Avalon Welding Co., Jawor Catering/Village Club in Calumet Park, IL, and lastly at Da-Lite Screen Co. in Warsaw, IN until she was 75 years old. She was a hard-working woman who took great care of her family.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE (811 E. Franciscan Dr., Crown Point) on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. Funeral services will take place at 2:00 P.M. from PRUZIN & LITTLE CHAPEL with Rev. Thomas Mischler officiating. A private interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.

