Louie Serrano IN LOVING MEMORY OF LOUIE SERRANO HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON YOUR 46TH BIRTHDAY. Loving you always and forever. Love, Mom, Tina, Melinda, Devin, Aiden and Mikey.



