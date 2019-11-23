Louis A. Green

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Louis A. Green, 77, born and raised in Chicago, resided in Northwest Indiana, and then resident of Ft. Myers, FL, passed away October 11, 2019, at the HOSPICE House in Bonita Springs, FL. He was cremated and a small CELEBRATION OF LIFE luncheon took place in Florida for immediate family and close friends. Lou was survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeri (Bruozis), his children Lori (Bart) Mathis of Indianapolis, IN, Louis R. (Amy) Green, of The Woodlands, Texas, and James (Lindsay) Green of Westville, IN; six grandchildren; one sister, Lois Damitz; and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his father, Louis P. Green, and his mother, Genevieve (Burns) Green. Lou began his banking career with American Savings and Loan in Munster, IN in the late 1960's (aka American Community Bank) and retired after 40 years of helping generations of people to obtain residential or commercial loans. He was a member of the ELKS, and the Hammond Optimist Club, supporting youth programs in the area. He loved his horses, fishing, hunting and golf. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and loyal friend to so many.