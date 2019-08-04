Louis C. Bejec M.D. FACS

VALPARAISO, IN - Louis C. Bejec, M.D. FACS, age 72 of Valparaiso, passed away July 25, 2019. Survived by his wife, Catherine (nee Borlongan); children Kathleen (Armin) Rishi, Carlo and Vanessa (Patrick) Silverio; grandchildren Vivienne, Adrian and Rohan; sisters Cherry McCarrall and Ching Fernandez. Preceded in death by his parents, Conceso and Dolores Bejec.

He was an esteemed, talented and caring Ophthalmologist in Valparaiso for 40 years, the President of the Asian American Medical Association and University of the Philippines Medical Alumni Society in America, a diplomate of the American Board of Ophthalmology and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He was an avid golfer, skier and ballroom dancer.

Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church (1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385) on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 10:15 AM. Arrangements by MOELLER FUNERAL HOME (219-462-0535).