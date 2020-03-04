Louis Carl "Lou" Tano

DYER, IN - Louis Carl "Lou" Tano, age 83 of Dyer, IN (formerly of Chicago, IL) passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Lou grew up in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood and joined the United States Coast Guard in 1954, serving in the New York, St. Louis, and Chicago areas. He retired after 20 years as Chief Petty Officer in St. Louis, MO. Lou worked in South Chicago for Ditech until retirement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, USCG CPO Association, and St. George Church Folk Group and Choir. Lou enjoyed cheering on the Chicago Bears, playing cribbage and cards (known to his competition as "Lyin' Lou"), making furniture, as well as supporting and rooting on his kids and grandkids in their many adventures.

Lou is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Mary Lou; children: David, Mary (Tom), Adam, and Amanda (Matthew), his sisters Lee, Mary (Tom), and Teresa (Dan), as well as his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, He was also a dear friend to many. Lou is preceded in death by his parents Carl and Helen. Lou was loved by many and will be dearly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lou's name to the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (www.cgmahq.org) would be appreciated.

Military Honors and Committal Prayers Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery 20953 W. Hoff Road, Elwood, IL. 60421. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Funeral Chapel, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or

