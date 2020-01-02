Louis F. Mashura

WHITING, IN - Louis F. Mashura, 90 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on the morning of Monday, December 30, 2019 at his residence. He was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Vargo) Mashura who passed away May 9, 1979; loving father of Michael (Karen) Mashura, Mary (Marc) Curtland, Pat (late Joe) Grabenstein and Bill (Jennifer) Mashura; cherished grandfather of Michael, Kelly, Alex, Mitch and Robert; dearest brother of the late Arnold (late Dorothy) Mashura, late Richard Mashura and late Bernard (Kaaren) Mashura; dear uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10:30a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:00a.m. to time of services.

Louis Mashura was born on June 9, 1929 to Louis and Elizabeth (Skorupa) Mashura and was a lifelong resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1947. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of corporal and was a member of the American Legion, Whiting Post 80. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Pope John XXIII Council, 1696 and the American Slovak Club. Louis was a retiree of the Lever Bros. Co., Hammond with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed bowling (participating in the Whiting K of C League for many years), golfing, Purdue football, the Cubs and above all, spending time with his grandchildren. Devoted to his family, Louis will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. John School Endowment Fund would be appreciated. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400.