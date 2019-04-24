Louis G. Kresich

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Louis G. Kresich, age 92 of East Chicago, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann M. Kresich (nee Samanich); two daughters, Dianne Kresich and Eva (David) Zeidner; three grandsons: Jeff Semmens, Lucas Zeidner and Jacob Zeidner; two brothers, Frank (late Shirley) Kresich and Edward (late Jean) Kresich; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother, John Kresich.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Croatian Church, 4754 Carey Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Dennis Blaney officiating. Entombment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at the Church on Thursday morning.

Louis retired from J & L Steel Company with over 30 years of service. He was a W.W.II U.S. Army Air Force Veteran and a member of the American Legion Allied Post #369. Louis was a lifelong member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and a lover of Croatian music and culture. In lieu of flowers, donations to Fr. Blaney's Share Foundation, P.O Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.