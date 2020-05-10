Louis Henry Query VALPARAISO, IN - Louis Henry Query, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born March 16, 1928 in Pyne, OH, the son of Burnard and Marie (Appel) Query. Following service with the U.S. Marine Corps, Louis made his career with the Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis. Louis was always an extremely hard worker, had a special love for his family and enjoyed boating when he could get the chance. In his later years, time took its toll on his memory, but he could always remember his baby sister, Linda, calling her "Sis" every time she arrived. Survivors include his sister, Linda Bunker of Valparaiso, brother, Jim Query of Metropolis, IL, son, David Query of Washington, adopted son, Calvin, granddaughters, Lexy, Ariauna, Nicole and Shay, many nieces, nephews and friends including his loving caregiver, Della Williams. He was preceded in death by siblings: Anna Johnson, Patty Woynarowski, Tony Query and Chester Query. Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family ceremony will be held.



