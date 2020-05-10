Louis Henry Query
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louis Henry Query VALPARAISO, IN - Louis Henry Query, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020. He was born March 16, 1928 in Pyne, OH, the son of Burnard and Marie (Appel) Query. Following service with the U.S. Marine Corps, Louis made his career with the Ford Motor Company in Indianapolis. Louis was always an extremely hard worker, had a special love for his family and enjoyed boating when he could get the chance. In his later years, time took its toll on his memory, but he could always remember his baby sister, Linda, calling her "Sis" every time she arrived. Survivors include his sister, Linda Bunker of Valparaiso, brother, Jim Query of Metropolis, IL, son, David Query of Washington, adopted son, Calvin, granddaughters, Lexy, Ariauna, Nicole and Shay, many nieces, nephews and friends including his loving caregiver, Della Williams. He was preceded in death by siblings: Anna Johnson, Patty Woynarowski, Tony Query and Chester Query. Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory a private family ceremony will be held.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved