Louis Ketchum

WHEATFIELD, IN - Louis Ketchum, 89 years old, of Wheatfield, passed away July 28, 2019.

On August 5, 1929, Louis was born to Leonard and Juel (Watkins) Ketchum in Preble County, Ohio. Louis graduated from Tefft High School, and was a Union Cement Mason for Local #165 out of Hammond for 30+ years. Louis served in the U.S. Army achieving the rank of Cpl in the Combat Construction Specialist. He served from 1949 to 1952, where he received Korean Service Medal w/5 Bronze Stars, ROK Presidential Unit Citation United Nations Service Medal. He was attached to Company A 115th Engineering Combat Battalion. On October 31, 1953, in Rensselaer, Indiana, Louis married the love of his life, Betty L. Stowers.

Louis is survived by his family: wife, Betty; children: Neal D. Ketchum, Douglas A. (Diane) Ketchum, Louis D. (Roberta) Ketchum; seven grandchildren: Tom Sellers, Heather (Phil) Kubaki, Angie (Gabriel), Andee (Jessie), Neal (Tara), Sarah, Kaitlyn (Brandon), Louie, and 12 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers: Emzy and Kenneth.

Louis was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Neal D. Ketchum Jr. and brothers: John, Donald, Price, and Garrie.

Per Louis' wishes cremation will take place and a Military Graveside Service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the .