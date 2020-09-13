1/
Louis Michael Nemeth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Louis Michael Nemeth

HEGEWISCH, IL - Louis Michael Nemeth, age 100, late of Hegewsich, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary H. Nemeth (nee Garbarczyk). Loving father of James (Deborah) Nemeth, Kathy (George) Hollich, Janice (Walter) McKibbin and the late Sandra (Michael) Melendez. Proud grandfather of Deborah, Julie, Steven, Elizabeth, Maureen, Michele and Robert. Cherished great grandfather of Catelyn, Madison, Emily, Violet, Aurelia, Sophia, Liliana and Chloe. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Steve and Anna Nemeth and siblings: Steve, Mary, Julia, Anne and Elizabeth.

Louis proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Louis may be sent to: St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, 4840 Grasselli Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312 or a charity of your selection. Private Services. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Opyt Funeral Home
13350 S. Baltimore Ave.
Chicago, IL 60633
773-646-1133
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 11, 2020
We will miss you Uncle Louie. Rest in Peace. Nieces Maryann and Jeanie and their children too.
maryann obara
Family
September 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
maryann obara
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved