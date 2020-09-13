Louis Michael Nemeth

HEGEWISCH, IL - Louis Michael Nemeth, age 100, late of Hegewsich, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Mary H. Nemeth (nee Garbarczyk). Loving father of James (Deborah) Nemeth, Kathy (George) Hollich, Janice (Walter) McKibbin and the late Sandra (Michael) Melendez. Proud grandfather of Deborah, Julie, Steven, Elizabeth, Maureen, Michele and Robert. Cherished great grandfather of Catelyn, Madison, Emily, Violet, Aurelia, Sophia, Liliana and Chloe. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Steve and Anna Nemeth and siblings: Steve, Mary, Julia, Anne and Elizabeth.

Louis proudly and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Memory of Louis may be sent to: St. Joseph's Carmelite Home, 4840 Grasselli Ave., East Chicago, IN 46312 or a charity of your selection. Private Services. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois. Arrangements entrusted to Opyt Funeral Home, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, Illinois 60633. (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com