Louis R. Origel

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Louis R. Origel, age 77, of Schererville, IN passed away May 26, 2019. He is survived by his sisters: Gloria (Jose) Casillas, Mary Lou Vega, Cecilia Gonzales Origel and Teresa (Ferdinando) Perez; brothers: Ricardo (Juanita) Origel, Fernando Origel, Robert (Grace) Origel, John Manuel (Martha) Origel; family friend, Maria Origel; daughters: Evette Drzal, Adriana Schaufelberger, Gabriella Churchill, and Paulette Origel; seven grandchildren, one great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31 at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic church, Merrillville with Rev. Peter Muha officiating. At rest, Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary. Friends are invited to visit with Louis' family on Thursday from 5:00-8:00 PM at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 East of Cline Ave.)

Louis was a retired employee of Inland Steel Co.