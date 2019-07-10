Louis R. "Bobby O" Orueta

HAMMOND, IN - Louis R. "Bobby O" Orueta, age 69 of Hammond, IN passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019. He is survived by his daughters: Monica M. Orueta, Amada Villegas and Marisa Jimenez; grandchildren: Paula (Ruben Zamot) Orueta, Marciela Crawford, Eric Crawford, Eliza Hernandez and Samantha Villegas; great granddaughter, Mila Zamot; brothers, Mario Orueta and Joseph (Aileen) Trevino; aunts, Naty Paredes and Lucy Perez Anguiano; uncle, Ray (Sally) Anguiano; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by his mother, Basilia (late Ale Loggins) Anguiano; grandson, Thomas Villegas.

Visitation at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Private interment. Services 7:00 p.m. on Friday.

Bobby was a former employee at the Hammond Water Department and Inland Steel Company. He was an avid pool player for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.