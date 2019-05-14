Louis S. Kovach (1929 - 2019)
Service Information
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN
46383
(219)-462-0535
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
Obituary
Louis S. Kovach

VALPARAISO, IN - Louis S. Kovach, 89, formerly of Valparaiso and Hammond passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 in LaPorte. He was born June 18, 1929 to William and Mary Kovach, attended Hammond schools and served proudly with the U.S. Army Air Corps during the occupation of Japan. Louis made his career as a welder with Union Tank Car Co. and then as a collector with Charles Gluth & Son Roofing. He is of Catholic faith. Louis found a special joy in nearly all genres of music and ballroom dancing.

Survivors include his children: Diane (Gary) Hazell of Valparaiso, Brian Kovach of Gary, Monica (Ken) Korzenecki of Valparaiso, his former wife and mother of his children, Lorraine Konway, nine grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his parents, one son Barry Kovach and one sister, Violet Couwenhoven.

A visitation will be held Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home with cremation to follow. A private burial of the urn will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery next to his son Barry.
Published in The Times on May 14, 2019
