Louis V. Kiefor

CALUMET CITY, IL - Louis V. Kiefor, born in 1942, was a lifelong resident and business owner within Calumet City. As a young boy and adolescent, he encountered economic and emotional hardship amid the early loss of his father and the extended hospitalization of his mother. But Louis persevered despite these life circumstances to graduate high school and attend college. With having graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in history, he began teaching social studies, history and civics at Lincoln Junior High School in his hometown of Calumet City. Upon his encounters with former students over the years, they often extended words of thanks and gratitude for the positive influence and inspiration which he had provided as their teacher.

It was while teaching that Louis met his late wife of 48 years, Shirley May. Throughout their marriage, Shirley served as his emotional anchor and compass. Louis carried with him a sense of sadness and felt deeply the gravity of her absence since her passing in 2015. When Louis and Shirley were married, both having known the effects of absent parents within their own lives, they were committed to raising children with a parent in the home. Louis would continue to work as a teacher full time while attending law school at night at the Illinois Institute of Technology. Louis graduated law school and began his family law practice which he sustained nearly to the end of his life. This career allowed Shirley to leave teaching and devote herself to raising their children which she always considered a great gift her husband had made possible.

Louis' law career began with fighting an instance of political corruption in Calumet City-a case that was ultimately argued and won in the Illinois Supreme Court. Invited to participate in politics himself and to work within the context of a law firm, Louis preferred to work in his own fashion and remained self-employed throughout his legal career. While always committed to argue for fairness, equity and protected rights, Louis' sensibilities steered him away from the negative moment of the law and its adversarial aspect particularly that which is involved in criminal defense. Instead, he appreciated most the positive and generative horizon of the field of jurisprudence and labored throughout his life to apply his knowledge and capacities to protect the assets, real estate and small businesses of working families.

Louis celebrated the concept of an 'American dream' to be achieved through the industriousness and entrepreneurship of the individual but occurring in the context of a sense of civic responsibility. Having been a student of history, he believed in the American experiment as a historical example combining both the institutions of a democratic republic committed to the rule of law and vitally functioning free markets. Louis derived a sense of satisfaction in his life and work to the extent that he was able to facilitate and protect, through the law, this historical project both at the level of process and principle. He did-this work with a pragmatic sense grounded in a realism but with an honesty and integrity that served as his ideal. In his later years, despite his own limitations due to health, he continued his labor bringing legal services to people confined to their homes, hospitals or nursing facilities. There is a way of living and working that will remain lost in his absence.

Louis V. Kiefor is survived by his three children: Elizabeth, Christopher and Louis along with his sister Marcia Klein. Louis had expressed a wish to be cremated without funeral service. The family will hold a small memorial service later this year for both Louis and his wife Shirley. If anyone should wish to offer a gesture in memory of Louis, they would be encouraged to make a donation in his name to the St. Joseph's Carmalite Home for Families in East Chicago, IN. During his life, Louis had supported the Carmalite Home for Boys at its former site in Hammond, IN. www.burnskish.com