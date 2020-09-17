1/1
Louis Vasquez Jr.
Louis Vasquez, Jr. "Coach Louie"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Louis Vasquez, Jr. "Coach Louie", age 69 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Lillian E. Vasquez; children: Louis Vasquez III, Danielle (Carlos) Rodriguez and Steven Vasquez, Mario Orueta, Carlos Gonzalez and Michael Henney and Jalen Aaron whom he loved as one of his own; seven grandchildren: Amaya, Lupito and Nyeli Vasquez, Carlos, Olivia and Rubi Rodriguez, Liliahna Gonzalez; siblings: Cynthia Castro, Sylvia (Jacinto) Velez and Michael Vasquez; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis, Sr. and Josephine Vasquez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Church, corner of Indianapolis Blvd. and 144th Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Nestor Varon officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 17, 2020 and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Friday morning.

Louis retired from Inland Steel Company after 36 years where he worked as a mechanic and a craneman in the 80 inch Hot Strip department. He was a baseball coach for many years for Indiana Harbor and East Chicago little leagues. He also coached basketball at St. Stanislaus school in East Chicago and at the YMCA. In his earlier years, he use to shoot pool and was on a pool league for I.A.A. 80 inch Players and won many trophies. He loved cats, music and used to DJ and played for many occasions. He enjoyed watching his old players he coached go on and play High School sports. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a mentor to so many people and kids. He was an asset to the city of East Chicago. He was so generous, selfless and touched the lives of so many and he will forever be missed. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
FIFE FUNERAL HOME
SEP
18
Visitation
08:30 - 09:15 AM
FIFE FUNERAL HOME
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
September 16, 2020
To Lillian and family I pray that God offers you peace and comfort in this time of mourning. I became to know Louis &Lillian and I can truly say he was a man of integrity and always gave me words of wisdom, I am sure he was loved by many,always having a smile on his face no matter the circumstances. In his favorite saying family "Keep Your Head To The Sky "
Christine Griffin (Kay Jewelers)
Friend
